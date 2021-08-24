Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

CPP hit by India’s devastating Covid second wave

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.15am
India, which is insurance and financial service company CPP’s biggest market, was hit especially hard by the Delta variant in the spring (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
India, which is insurance and financial service company CPP’s biggest market, was hit especially hard by the Delta variant in the spring (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

The surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in India, which battered the country earlier this year, put a dent in the finances of insurance and financial services group CPP.

The business said it swung to a £700,000 loss in the first six months of 2021, compared with a £500,000 profit a year earlier.

Revenue, however, rose 10% to £66.4 million, the company said on Tuesday.

India is CPP’s biggest market, and was hit especially hard by the Delta variant in the spring.

At one point in May, more than 4,000 people were dying from the virus every day.

Chief executive Jason Walsh said: “The first half of 2021 was a similar story to that of 2020, with a strong first quarter tempered by the negative effects of Covid-19 in the second, particularly in our main market of India.

“Elsewhere in our key markets we continue to make progress.

“Our performance in Turkey at a local level was particularly pleasing, driven in large part by our expanded network of partners in the territory.

“However, the continuing devaluation of the lira has largely negated this performance at a group level.

“In the UK and EU we continued to build on strong foundations to develop an innovative, differentiated and integrated business with compelling prospects.”

Despite some of these headwinds, the company is still trading broadly in line with expectations, Mr Walsh said.

He added that, while there might yet be another wave of Covid in India, the company nevertheless thinks it can grow there in the second half of the year and further ahead.

“The structural drivers around the growth of the middle class that have made the territory such a success story to date show no sign of abating, giving us confidence in our ability to deliver further growth in the years ahead,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier