Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Amazon offering £1,000 bonus to new recruits amid UK hiring woes

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 3.34pm
Online retail titan Amazon is offering new warehouse recruits a £1,000 joining bonus as it looks to attracts staff amid a mounting hiring crisis.
Online retail titan Amazon is offering new warehouse recruits a £1,000 joining bonus as it looks to attracts staff amid a mounting hiring crisis.

Online retail titan Amazon is offering new warehouse recruits a £1,000 joining bonus as it looks to attracts staff amid a mounting hiring crisis.

The group is advertising for “urgently needed” warehouse pickers and packers across the UK to help meet booming online shopping demand.

Job ads on the Indeed website reveal it is offering to pay up to £1,000 as a starting bonus for a raft of roles, on top of an hourly rate of as much as £11.10 an hour, rising to £22.20 an hour for overtime.

Coronavirus – Fri Jul 23, 2021
Supermarket Tesco is also offering lorry drivers a £1,000 joining bonus (Yui Mok, PA)

It comes as UK firms are struggling to fill roles across a range of industries, with issues caused by Brexit, coronavirus self-isolation rules and with millions still on the furlough workers’ support scheme.

The recruitment woes are causing crippling shortages of lorry drivers, while hospitality firms have also struggled to fill roles on reopening after lockdown.

Official data last month showed there were 953,000 vacancies in the three months to the end of June – with vacancies passing one million for the first time ever in July.

The roles up for grabs at Amazon span warehouses nationwide, including Darlington, Dartford, Swansea, Redditch and Coventry.

Applicants who are taken on between now and September 18 are eligible for the bonus.

According to the job ads, Amazon is offering “immediate starts with no experience needed” for many of the warehouse roles.

Amazon is not the only firm offering joining bonuses to attract much-needed workers, with firms such as Tesco and Asda offering lorry drivers £1,000 on sign up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]