Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Just Eat plans a 1,500-strong office in Sunderland

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 12.05am
Takeaways exploded in popularity during the pandemic (Matt Alexander/PA
Takeaways exploded in popularity during the pandemic (Matt Alexander/PA

Takeaway giant Just Eat will employ 1,500 people in a new North East customer service site as it brings jobs back from India and Bulgaria.

The business said that it would invest £100 million in the region over the next five years, with staff working partly from home and partly from its new Sunderland-based office.

UK managing director Andrew Kenny said that the company would shoulder the extra cost of bringing the staff in-house because it allowed Just Eat to provide better service.

Much of its customer service had been run from Bulgaria and India, but bosses have already seen an increase in customer satisfaction among those who dealt with the 300 people already hired in Sunderland.

The office was formerly occupied by Npower (Just Eat/PA)

“Our experience of operating this model across numerous other geographies around the world, shows that the overall service that we provide to both our customers and restaurants increases very meaningfully,” he said.

“We’re already seeing a very material increase in customer satisfaction scores from the agents that we already have in Sunderland.”

Bringing the jobs into the company will also allow Just Eat to respond more quickly to feedback and patterns, he said.

The workers who join Just Eat in the North East will enter a hybrid model, where they spend time working both from home and in the office.

“We absolutely believe in the role that the office environment plays in our culture and in driving innovation as we move forward,” Mr Kenny said.

“But equally, we don’t want to move fully away from some of the more positive aspects that working from home has brought to people’s personal lives and family lives.”

The office is 20,000 square metres and was formerly occupied by Npower in Houghton le Spring, Sunderland.

Just Eat is upgrading the site with a gym, catering area and a lounge.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re thrilled to have supported Just Eat to make its move to Sunderland, joining a dynamic business community and creating jobs and opportunities for people across the city.

“We’re very proud of what Sunderland offers as a place to do business, and it is vindication of that offer when brands like Just Eat are drawn to the city.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier