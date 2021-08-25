Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Clipper revenues bounce after retail sales swing further online

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 1.47pm
Clipper Logistics has reported a jump in sales (Clipper/PA)
Clipper Logistics has reported a jump in sales (Clipper/PA)

Retail logistics giant Clipper said it has been boosted by an acceleration in shopping online during the pandemic as it posted a surge in sales for the past year.

The Leeds-based business saw group revenues rise by 39.1% to £696.2 million for the year to April 30.

Clipper said it has rapidly expanded, increasing its workforce by around 2,000 staff to 10,000 over the year after demand continued to rise.

Executive chairman Steve Parkin said: “The market has witnessed significant recent change particularly with the acceleration of the growth in e-fulfilment which now represents 70% of our logistics revenue.

“Our highly deployable asset-light model has enabled us to reinforce our pan-European proposition during the financial year, which together with a strong pipeline of new business activity ensures that the group is in an excellent position to achieve further growth both domestically and internationally.”

The firm said it acquired a raft of new contracts during the year, including the likes of Revolution Beauty, JD Sports and H&M.

It added that pre-tax group profits rose to £21.7 million for the year, compared with £16.2 million in the previous year.

Bosses at the firm also told the PA news agency that they have introduced new incentives to staff in recent months, amid high demand for distribution workers.

Chief finance officer David Hodkin said the company has been well protected from supply chain disruption which has impacted swathes of the UK retail sector.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier