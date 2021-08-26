Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pure Gym members flock back as Covid restrictions ease

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.38pm
Pure Gym now has around 1.6 million members (Pure Gym/PA)
Around 220,000 people have signed up to a Pure Gym since March as indoor sites began to reopen following lockdown.

The business said it now has around 1.6 million members, which is 94% of the level it was at in December 2019 – before the pandemic started – and an increase from the 81% seen in March this year.

The business said on Thursday that it opened 15 new gyms during the first half of 2021, all but two of them in the UK.

People have been signing up to these new sites at a faster rate than the pre-pandemic average.

All of Pure Gym’s 506 sites are now up and running with “minimal” Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Most of them reopened in April and early May.

This helped the company turn around between the first quarter – when it had been haemorrhaging money – to return to profitability in the second quarter.

Chief executive Humphrey Cobbold said: “The PureGym Group is recovering quickly after a shockingly challenging first quarter when all our gyms were closed and we were losing over half a million pounds per day.

“The pandemic highlighted what critical community assets gyms are and we were delighted to welcome our members back when we reopened.

“Thanks to the hard work of our colleagues all across the UK, Denmark and Switzerland, we have made excellent progress ensuring gyms are safe, enabling us to rebuild the membership base and, with it, our profitability which, in June and then July, reached good levels under the circumstances.”

After a strong showing in its new UK, Danish and Swiss gyms, the group is now planning to open another dozen sites across the UK this year and accelerate expansion in 2022.

It also plans to open its first four sites in Saudi Arabia – its first venture outside Europe – and three gyms will open in the US later this year or early next year.

Mr Cobbold added: “Whilst Europe remains our core market, we see opportunities to provide affordable fitness further afield.”

