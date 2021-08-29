Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Super sheds built across UK as online retail boom sparks warehouse demand

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 12.05am Updated: August 30 2021, 7.46am
(Alex Cousins/PA)
The online retail boom accelerated by the pandemic has seen almost 15 million sq ft of new “super sheds” built across the UK.

The enforced closure of high street stores saw the trend towards greater online sales rocket further, with retailers having to invest further into their warehousing capabilities to cope with delivery demand.

New figures published by real estate adviser Altus Group have shown that 49 brand new large distribution warehouse were built in 2020.

It said this reflected 14.72 million sq ft of “state of the art” sites – the equivalent of 191 Premier League football pitches.

The winner of Shed of the Year 2021 contest
The winner of Shed of the Year 2021 contest (James Linsell-Clark/PA)

The space is roughly the same amount of physical space lost this year as a result of the acquisition of the Debenhams and Arcadia brands by ecommerce giant Boohoo and Asos, Altus said in its annual business rates review published today.

The mammoth warehouses, dubbed “super sheds”, which are bigger than 85,000 sq ft each, were built and added to local ratings list for the purpose of property tax in the calendar year in England and Wales.

Spanning from Northamptonshire up the M1 to East Midlands Airport, and west as far as Tamworth area, the “Golden Triangle” in the East Midlands saw an increase of 6.07 million sq ft of new super shed floor space during 2020.

It was double that of the next region, the East of England, at 2.77 million sq ft.

Super sheds occupied a total area of 416.28 million sq ft at the end of last year in England and Wales, about the size of 5,416 football pitches, with the Sports Direct warehouse at Shirebrook still the largest of them all.

Robert Hayton, UK president at Altus Group said: “Online only retailers now account for 17% of the occupier base of the 100 biggest super sheds.

“Surging demand has led to major investment opportunities, particularly for overseas investors, as the race for space continues to intensify which will undoubtedly impact tax liabilities at the next revaluation in 2023.”

