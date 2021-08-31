Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Holidays now available on buy now, pay later app

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.03am
Shoppers could ‘buy now, pay later’ when purchasing their next holiday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shoppers could ‘buy now, pay later’ when purchasing their next holiday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Shoppers could use “buy now, pay later” when purchasing their next holiday.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Laybuy said firms from the travel and leisure sectors such as easyJet and booking.com are among new additions to an initiative for people using its app.

Customers can pay in six instalments, interest-free, at more than 5,000 online stores across retail, with brands such as Amazon, eBay, Asos and Nike also included, Laybuy said.

Shoppers need to sign up to Laybuy and download the app, where they can search for brands within the shop directory on their smartphone or tablet.

They can then select the retailer they want to shop with. When the website loads up and they go to pay, their details will be automatically completed.

The buy now, pay later sector generally has come under scrutiny amid concerns that some people may end up spending more than they intend and struggle to make the repayments.

Citizens Advice has previously raised fears that, for many, such schemes can be a slippery slope into debt.

However, provided people can comfortably keep up with their repayments, firms may help them to avoid using more expensive borrowing options.

Consumer group Which? recently estimated that around a third (33%) of the UK adult population has used buy now, pay later schemes.

The Government announced in February that interest-free buy now, pay later credit agreements will be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Gary Rohloff, Laybuy managing director and co-founder, said: “This is a real game-changer and means Laybuy will soon be available in the UK at more than 5,000 brands. Now people have the choice to shop using Laybuy at Amazon, Asos, eBay or even easyJet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier