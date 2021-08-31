Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Fall in shop prices slows as supply chain disruption hits retail costs

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.08am
Shop priced deflation slowed down in August, according to new figures (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shop priced deflation slowed down in August, according to new figures (Victoria Jones/PA)

Shoppers saw the fall in shop prices slow down over the past month, increasing the prospect of inflation, according to new figures.

The BRC-NieslenIQ shop price index for August revealed that shop prices decreased by 0.8% year-on-year.

However, this represented a significant slowdown from 1.2% deflation in July, amid fears that supply chain disruption is increasing costs for retailers who could pass some of this cost to customers.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “While it is good news that overall retail prices fell year-on-year, there was a slight rise in prices on the previous month.

“There are some modest indications that rising costs are starting to filter through into product prices.”

Non-food deflation slowed to 1.2% in August, from a rate of 1.8% in July.

Some non-food categories, such as electricals, reported sharp rises in inflation compared with last year due to “global issues from delayed shipping and shortages of microchips”.

Meanwhile, food prices moved 0.2% lower for the month, slowing from a 0.4% fall a month earlier.

Food retailers are fighting to keep their prices down but are coming under pressure from “rising commodity and shipping costs as well as Brexit-related red tape”, Ms Dickinson said.

She added: “Low prices are already under threat, and now the HGV driver shortage has created an additional problem with a shortfall of 90,000 drivers.

“Disruption has been limited so far, but in the run-up to Christmas the situation could get worse, and customers may see reduced choice and increased prices for their favourite products and presents.

“The Government must act swiftly and rapidly increase the number of HGV driving tests taking place, provide temporary visas for EU drivers, and make changes on how HGV driver training can be funded.

“Without Government action, it will be the British consumers who will pay the price.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “The good news for shoppers is that shop price inflation remains below consumer price inflation and any moderate increases in prices are being driven by wider economic conditions and seasonal supply changes.

“With shoppers now returning from their summer holidays, many will be reviewing their household budgets.

“So the next few months will be an important time for retailers to keep prices stable by absorbing as much of any increase in their supply chain costs as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier