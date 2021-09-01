Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

National Grid’s £7.8bn electricity deal given green light

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 7.50am Updated: September 1 2021, 8.14am
National Grid’s £7.8 billion acquisition of Britain’s largest electricity distribution business has been cleared by the UK competition watchdog (PA)
National Grid’s £7.8 billion acquisition of Britain’s largest electricity distribution business has been cleared by the UK competition watchdog (PA)

National Grid’s £7.8 billion acquisition of Britain’s largest electricity distribution business has been cleared by the UK competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had decided not to refer the completed takeover of Western Power Distribution (WPD) from US energy giant PPL Corporation for an in-depth investigation.

National Grid, which manages the UK’s power infrastructure, announced the acquisition in March as part of a shift towards electricity and greener energy.

It came amid a flurry of deals to pivot its portfolio, with National Grid also announcing the sale of its Rhode Island utility business – The Narragansett Electric Company – to PPL for 3.8 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion).

And National Grid – the company that helps keep Britain’s lights on – revealed at the time it would launch a process later in the year to sell a majority stake in National Grid Gas (NGG).

The moves mean electricity assets will make up around 70% of its portfolio, compared to 60% before the deals, according to National Grid.

The CMA had launched a merger inquiry into the WPD acquisition in June, though the deal had already gone through.

National Grid said it was “pleased” the regulator had given the deal the green light.

It will update investors and analysts on plans for WPD, alongside the wider group, at a capital markets day event on November 18.

The refocusing of National Grid’s business puts it on an electrification path along with the rest of the country as gas boilers are phased out and electric cars become the norm.

According to Government projections, around 27% of the UK’s energy needs will be met by electricity or renewables by 2035, compared to 23% in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]