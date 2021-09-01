Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Travel recovery lifts WH Smith sales ahead of targets

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 8.02am Updated: September 1 2021, 11.00am
WH Smith revealed that sales over the past six months were 65% of pre-pandemic levels (John Stillwell/PA)
WH Smith revealed that sales over the past six months were 65% of pre-pandemic levels (John Stillwell/PA)

WH Smith said its sales for the past year are expected to be “slightly ahead” of expectations as its travel business continued its recovery in recent weeks.

However, shares in the company slipped after it said next year’s profits will be at the bottom of its previous guidance.

The retail group revealed that total sales in the six months to August 31 were 65% of pre-pandemic levels from the same period in 2019.

It said it was boosted by improvement in the last eight weeks of the period, with group sales at 71% of 2019 levels, after a lift in travel trade as airport and train station stores saw footfall recover more.

UK traveller numbers are still “significantly down” versus 2019 but the group highlighted the “gradual recovery” in activity in July and August.

The retailer said it will grow its UK travel arm despite uncertainty in the sector caused by Covid restrictions, with plans for four more stores in Scottish airports after previously announcing plans to expand its InMotion brand across 18 former Dixons Travel sites.

WH Smith said its North American business performed “well” over the past two months, with sales in July and August at 93% of pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the firm said its high street business reported revenues at 85% of 2019 levels for the half-year to the end of August.

The retailer also told shareholders however that finance charges linked to recent bonds mean it currently expects its profit for the next financial year to be “at the lower end of market expectations”.

In a statement, WH Smith said: “As previously stated, we remain confident in revenues returning to pre-Covid levels in the next two to three years.

“While there will be a return to good levels of profitability in the year ending August 2022, the trajectory of the recovery in travel remains uncertain.

“Although the pace of recovery varies across our markets, we are financially strong and well placed to capitalise on the multiple growth opportunities in our key markets.”

Shares dropped by 4.9% to 1,552.5p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]