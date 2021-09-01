Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britons splash out over bank holiday weekend as card use hits 21-month high

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 11.38am
Britons spent heavily over the weekend, figures show (Barclaycard/PA)
Britons used their payment cards more last weekend than at any point since Christmas 2019, before the pandemic struck, according to new data.

Barclaycard, which processes £1 in every £3 spent on debit and credit cards in the UK, said that the number of transactions was 14.4% higher this bank holiday weekend than the same time last year.

It was even 9.4% higher than the same weekend in 2019, the payments provider said.

On both Saturday and Sunday Barclaycard said it processed more transactions than on any other date since Christmas Eve 2019.

“We haven’t seen transaction volumes like these since Christmas 2019, the last major shopping milestone before the pandemic,” said Barclaycard Payments chief executive Rob Cameron.

“This is hopefully a sign of more positive times to come, and a testament to the strength and resilience of British businesses when it comes to adapting and thriving in a post-lockdown world.”

Leisure and entertainment businesses were given a particular boost. Transaction volumes rose 37.2% compared with the August bank holiday in 2020, and 26.8% compared with the same period in 2019.

The food and drinks sector also saw a 20.3% rise compared with last year and 14.5% compared with 2019.

“The sectors where we’ve witnessed particularly strong growth – leisure and entertainment, and food and drink – demonstrate that consumers certainly haven’t lost their appetite for a celebration,” Mr Cameron said.

The economy has been opening up in recent months, with activity returning and in some cases exceeding its pre-pandemic levels.

In April England’s third lockdown started to ease, with some restrictions being lifted to allow outdoor serving in pubs. After a phased reopening all restrictions were lifted in July.

