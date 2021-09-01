Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Wizz Air to require pilots and cabin crew to be vaccinated by end of year

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 1.32pm Updated: September 1 2021, 3.02pm
Wizz Air is to require its flight crews to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wizz Air is to require its flight crews to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December (Danny Lawson/PA)

An airline is to require its flight crews to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December.

Wizz Air, which serves 11 UK airports, said it is implementing the policy for all pilots and cabin crew as part of its commitment to “protecting the health and safety of its passengers and crews”.

The Hungary-based carrier added that the measure will support “smooth and continued operations of its flights in the long term”.

In “special cases”, staff will be permitted to take “regular” antigen or PCR tests rather than be vaccinated.

Wizz Air Group chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: “At Wizz Air, our number one priority is the health and safety of our passengers and employees.

“We have a responsibility to protect crew and passengers on board by mitigating the risks of Covid-19, and vaccines play a vital role in this.”

British Airways has taken the position that getting vaccinated is a personal choice for its staff.

EasyJet is encouraging its flight crews to have jabs, but the budget carrier is not ordering them to do so.

From November 11, all staff in registered care homes in England must be vaccinated unless they are medically exempt.

Conciliation service Acas says there is no other UK law that requires people to have the vaccine “even if an employer would prefer someone to have it”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]