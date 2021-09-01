Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Demand for rail travel back to two-thirds of pre-Covid levels

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 4.10pm
Figures show demand for rail travel has reached two-thirds of normal levels for the first time during the pandemic (PA)
Demand for rail travel has reached two-thirds of normal levels for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

Provisional Department for Transport data reveals the number of journeys made on Britain’s mainline rail network on Monday August 23 was at 66% compared with the equivalent date in 2019.

This is up from 56% three weeks earlier.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said the rise is due to increased leisure travel, with millions of people embarking on domestic breaks and day trips instead of foreign holidays this summer.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr commented: “It’s great to see more and more day-trippers and staycationers travelling by train to see the people and places they love as life gets back on track, whether that’s a seaside trip, a night out or a shopping spree.

“These journeys are boosting businesses and high streets that have struggled during the pandemic, helping to build a fair and clean economic recovery from the pandemic.”

Commuting and business trips by rail are still well below pre-coronavirus levels, with the sector’s overall revenue for the year just 59% of what it was at this point in 2019.

Public transport groups have expressed concern that the pandemic has put millions of people off using public transport.

Road traffic has recovered to nearly 100% of pre-virus levels, and on some days even exceeds that figure.

