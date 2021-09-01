Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Business

Just Eat Takeaway.com removed from FTSE as it loses UK nationality

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 5.58pm
Just Eat was bought by Takeaway.com in February last year (Peter Byrne/PA)
One of the UK’s largest takeaway companies will no longer be listed on London’s top index as judges decided that Just Eat Takeaway.com is no longer a British company.

FTSE Russell said that it would remove Just Eat Takeaway.com from the FTSE 100 index due to its dual listing in London and Amsterdam.

When London-listed Just Eat was bought by its Amsterdam-listed peer Takeaway.com early last year, the two companies indicated they would de-list from the Dutch exchange and move to London.

However, the company is still reviewing what to do and has already warned shareholders that this means it is removed from the FTSE indexes.

Its removal will leave space for one of Morrisons and Meggitt, which will be promoted to the index after their shares recently soared due to takeover bids.

But both are likely to see their stays in the top league end fairly soon. If the takeovers for the firms are approved they will be taken private, so no longer be eligible for a stock exchange listing.

The two companies passed Weir Group, which went in the other direction down to the FTSE 250.

ITV had been widely tipped to crash out of the index after a yo-yo ride in the last year.

The broadcaster was relegated in September last year, promoted again in June. But despite a fall in its shares since then, it avoided rejoining the FTSE 250.

Companies that were promoted to the FTSE 250 were: Endeavour Mining, Darktrace, Bridgepoint, Blackrock Throgmorton Trust, Draper Esprit and Baltic Classifieds.

They were passed in the other direction by Wickes, Avon Protection, Temple Bar Investment Trust, Civitas Social Housing and Tullow Oil.

