Top 10 slowest FTSE 350 firms to pay suppliers

The Good Business Pays campaign has found FTSE 350 listed companies can take more than four months to settle bills with small suppliers.

Here is a list of the worst offenders compiled by the campaign:

Company/Ave time to pay in days/% invoices not paid within agreed terms

Meggitt 132 85

C&C Group 120 53

TUI 101 63

Electrocomponents 90 20

Diageo 84 7

Coca-Cola HBC 83 8

Greencore Group 79 11

Premier Foods 76 2

Rolls-Royce 76 8

GlaxoSmithKline 75 4