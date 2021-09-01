Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Top 10 slowest FTSE 350 firms to pay suppliers

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 12.02am
The Good Business Pays campaign has found FTSE 350 listed companies can take more than four months to settle supplier bills, with Premier Foods among the top ten slowest payers (PA)

The Good Business Pays campaign has found FTSE 350 listed companies can take more than four months to settle bills with small suppliers.

Here is a list of the worst offenders compiled by the campaign:

Company/Ave time to pay in days/% invoices not paid within agreed terms
Meggitt 132 85
C&C Group 120 53
TUI 101 63
Electrocomponents 90 20
Diageo 84 7
Coca-Cola HBC 83 8
Greencore Group 79 11
Premier Foods 76 2
Rolls-Royce 76 8
GlaxoSmithKline 75 4

