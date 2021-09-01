Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Business

Winnie-the-Pooh collectable 50p coin unveiled by Royal Mint

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 12.02am
Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne with the new Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends 50p coin (Royal Mint/PA)
A new 50p collectable coin featuring Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The commemorative design features Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet, Owl, Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Kanga and Roo.

The Mint released the first three designs in the Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends collection last year, featuring Winnie-the-Pooh, Christopher Robin and Piglet.

The design of the coin is inspired by the original decorations of EH Shepard taken from the pages of AA Milne’s classic tales, first published in 1926.

It is available to buy from the Mint in gold, silver, brilliant uncirculated and special-edition colour versions, with prices ranging from £10 to £1,065.

Daniel Thorne
Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne working on the new Winnie-the-Pooh coin (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint’s designer Daniel Thorne is the maker behind the nine-coin Winnie-the-Pooh series. The Mint said a bee motif will feature on each design.

Clare Maclennan, the Royal Mint’s divisional director of commemorative coin, said: “Winnie-the-Pooh is a treasured children’s classic which, much like the popular hobby of coin collecting, has been passed down through generations. As we celebrate 95 years of Winnie-the-Pooh, the latest design featuring Pooh and friends is a fitting tribute to the much-loved adventures.

“Fans of Winnie-the-Pooh can enjoy the coins individually, or as part of the nine-coin collection released over three years. We are buzzing with excitement to bring these wonderful characters and memories to life on a collectable 50p coin series.”

Mr Thorne said: “Using inspiration from the original decorations of EH Shepard has been a fantastic experience but one that has also tested me as a designer. With each design, so much care and attention has been given to remastering the iconic decorations for the canvas of a coin while staying true to the texts people know and love.

“I also wanted to add something extra special for collectors, with the bee motif. Inspired by the original decorations the buzzy bee from the storybooks features on each of the nine coins in the collection. I hope collectors can appreciate the beauty in each design in the range and enjoy the special colour editions.”

