Winnie-the-Pooh collectable 50p coin unveiled by Royal Mint

A new 50p collectable coin featuring Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The commemorative design features Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet, Owl, Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Kanga and Roo.

The Mint released the first three designs in the Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends collection last year, featuring Winnie-the-Pooh, Christopher Robin and Piglet.

The design of the coin is inspired by the original decorations of EH Shepard taken from the pages of AA Milne’s classic tales, first published in 1926.

It is available to buy from the Mint in gold, silver, brilliant uncirculated and special-edition colour versions, with prices ranging from £10 to £1,065.

Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne working on the new Winnie-the-Pooh coin (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint’s designer Daniel Thorne is the maker behind the nine-coin Winnie-the-Pooh series. The Mint said a bee motif will feature on each design.

Clare Maclennan, the Royal Mint’s divisional director of commemorative coin, said: “Winnie-the-Pooh is a treasured children’s classic which, much like the popular hobby of coin collecting, has been passed down through generations. As we celebrate 95 years of Winnie-the-Pooh, the latest design featuring Pooh and friends is a fitting tribute to the much-loved adventures.

“Fans of Winnie-the-Pooh can enjoy the coins individually, or as part of the nine-coin collection released over three years. We are buzzing with excitement to bring these wonderful characters and memories to life on a collectable 50p coin series.”

Mr Thorne said: “Using inspiration from the original decorations of EH Shepard has been a fantastic experience but one that has also tested me as a designer. With each design, so much care and attention has been given to remastering the iconic decorations for the canvas of a coin while staying true to the texts people know and love.

“I also wanted to add something extra special for collectors, with the bee motif. Inspired by the original decorations the buzzy bee from the storybooks features on each of the nine coins in the collection. I hope collectors can appreciate the beauty in each design in the range and enjoy the special colour editions.”