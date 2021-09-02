Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Gym Group hails ‘rapid recovery’ in membership after posting loss

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 8.40am
The Gym Group has reported a ‘rapid recovery’ in member numbers after reopening sites (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Gym Group has reported a ‘rapid recovery’ in member numbers after reopening sites (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Gym Group has hailed a “rapid recovery” in membership numbers after reopening sites following enforced closures earlier this year.

It came as the company, which operates 190 discount gyms across the UK, posted a £19.4 million operating loss for the half-year to June.

The firm saw its losses grow marginally after revenues slumped by 21.4% to £29.3 million, compared with the same six-month period last year.

The Gym Group said it was closed for more than half of its trading days for the half-year but said it is now looking forward to a “period of sustained recovery and accelerated growth” after reporting strong demand for membership after reopening sites in April and easing restrictions further in July.

At the end of June, the company had 730,000 members, rising around a third from its low of 547,000 members at the end of February.

In July, the firm raised £31 million from investors to help drive its post-pandemic growth plans, with the firm seeking to open 40 more gyms by the end of 2022.

It said it has already opened seven new gyms this year, with new venues in Chichester, York, Cambridge, Leeds, Oxford, Perth and Sydenham.

Richard Darwin, chief executive of The Gym Group, said: “Since the reopening of gyms in April, The Gym Group has performed strongly with excellent member feedback, a higher rate of visits per member and a rapid recovery in overall membership levels.

“We have identified some exciting growth opportunities to expand our estate further and raised additional funds from shareholders to capitalise upon them.

“With restrictions now lifted, we are planning to open 40 new sites by the end of 2022, of which three have opened so far in July and August, as we continue to make fitness accessible for all and deliver further social value to communities around the country.

“We look forward to the second half of the year and beyond with confidence.”

Shares in the company were 1.6% higher at 287.5p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]