JCB to recruit 100 new welders as demand for machines hits ‘historic highs’

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 12.28pm
Almost 70 welding apprentices have passed their courses at JCB over the past three years (Rui Vieira/PA)
JCB has said demand for its machines is at “historic highs” and announced plans to recruit 100 new welders at its Staffordshire factories.

The construction equipment firm, which has recruited 1,350 new shop floor employees and handed permanent contracts to 1,000 agency employees during the year, said it was recruiting further welding staff for its World Headquarters in Rocester and its plants in Cheadle and Uttoxeter.

Almost 70 welding apprentices have passed their courses at JCB over the past three years, joining the workforce, and 15 new fabrication and welding apprenticeships have been taken up this year.

JCB chief operating officer Mark Turner said: “Over the past five years the number of welders in the UK has shrunk, which presents businesses with a big challenge at times of high demand.

“JCB has been working very hard over the past few years to tackle this shortage and attract new entrants to this highly skilled job with its apprenticeship and training programmes, which have been very successful.

“We are delighted to be building on that success with the creation of 100 permanent new welders’ jobs.

“We offer some of the best conditions and pay rates in the region and with opportunities for nightshift work and overtime, this is great news for welders in the area looking to join a successful global company.”

