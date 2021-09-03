Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Cinven pulls out of takeover battle for Sanne

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 9.06am Updated: September 3 2021, 9.42am
A private equity firm has bowed out of a battle to buy FTSE 250 firm Sanne (Victoria Jones/PA)
Private equity firm Cinven has bowed out of the potential bidding war to buy FTSE 250 asset manager Sanne Group.

London-based Cinven made a series of takeover offers for Sanne earlier this year, sweetening its final offer to 875p per share, valuing the firm at around £1.4 billion in June.

This offer was ultimately rejected by the board at Sanne.

However, this was then topped by global financial services firm Apex Group in August.

Apex’s board of directors agreed a 920p-per-share offer for Sanne, valuing the business at £1.51 billion.

UK takeover regulators had given Cinven a deadline to table a further offer or walk away from the move, with the company confirming on Friday that it will not table another bid.

The proposed takeover by Apex is the latest in a flurry of acquisitions in the UK in 2021, with a raft of mergers and acquisitions taking place across financial services, defence, healthcare and retail.

Jersey-based Sanne provides outsourcing services to nearly 2,000 clients, ranging from private debt to capital markets, and recorded a 12% increase in earnings last year.

Upon agreeing its takeover offer, Apex chief executive Peter Hughes said: “Sanne offers an exciting opportunity to acquire a well-established alternative fund services provider with diverse and complementary jurisdictional and asset class expertise.”

Shareholders at Sanne will vote on the deal at a general meeting and the move is set to complete in the first half of 2022.

Shares in Sanne Group dipped by 1.9% to 913p in early trading.

