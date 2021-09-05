Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

More than 11,000 properties flipped to holiday homes amid staycation boom

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 12.04am
There has been a boom in staycations (Jonathan Brady/PA)
There has been a boom in staycations (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More than 11,000 second-home owners in England have flipped their properties to become holiday lets since the start of the pandemic, to capitalise on soaring demand for staycations.

New analysis of government figures by real estate advisers Altus Group showed that the number of holiday homes trading as businesses has jumped by more than a fifth since the pandemic hit.

The data shows that there are now 67,578 homes in England classified as holiday homes which have been flipped to become commercial premises, compared with 56,102 properties in March last year.

Restrictions on travel to other countries has resulted in a surge in demand for domestic holidays, particularly in 2021.

Almost 4,000 homes have been flipped in the South West since the start of the pandemic, amid record visitor numbers in Cornwall and Devon.

Meanwhile, the South East also saw a significant rise in the number of new holiday retreats, with a 27.2% rise, or 1,458 properties, over the period.

Transforming second properties into holiday lets helped secure additional income for owners during the pandemic but could also be beneficial for tax reasons.

Holiday homes were also entitled to grants last spring worth £552.23 million to support non-essential retail, hospitality, leisure, personal care and accommodation sectors.

Meanwhile, top-up grants worth a further £256.84 million were made available in January, given the third national lockdown.

This year’s Budget also saw further grant funding announced to take total grant support to £1.33 billion since Covid first hit, according to Altus.

Robert Hayton, UK president of Altus Group, said: “The grants for second-home owners will have been far more lucrative than ‘business as usual’ for many, especially in the off seasons, whilst there is a pivot towards holiday lets as rental prices boom in hotspots.”

About 96% of holiday homes in England are also covered by the small business rate regime, so pay little to no property taxes.

However, the Government announced in the March Budget that it plans to legislate to tighten tax rules for second-property owners in England, meaning they will only be able register for business rates relief if their properties are genuine holiday lets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier