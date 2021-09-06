Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goldman Sachs aims for £3.6bn listing of alternative investment firm

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 9.06am
Petershill was founded by Goldman Sachs in 2007 (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Goldman Sachs has announced plans to list a new business on the London Stock Exchange, consisting of companies under its alternative investment division.

Petershill Partners is expected to be valued at around £3.6 billion and bosses say it will allow stock market investors to tap directly into returns from alternative investments such as hedge funds and private equity.

The company owns minority stakes in 19 alternative firms which have a combined 187 billion US dollars (£135 million) assets under management.

The group’s assets will be packaged up as a new entity and listed on the stock exchange in an initial public offering (IPO), expected to complete in the next few months.

Launched by Goldman Sachs in 2007, the business took stakes in a series of private equity firms and alternative investment managers to take advantage of the high returns the sectors generated.

Investors have turned to alternative investments in record numbers in recent years due to low interest rates from banks.

But some models have collapsed due to the complexity of the investments or unrealistic returns not being made.

Petershill said its model would create a highly diversified business, focusing on the fastest-growing parts of the alternative investment industry, and would provide support to the funds it has invested in with a strong stream of cash from the stock market.

The listing is expected to raise around £542 million in new shares being issued, alongside around 25% of the business being sold on the open market.

During its 14-year history Petershill has raised and deployed around 8.5 billion dollars (£6.1 billion) of capital across a broad range of businesses, with new acquisitions expected to be in private capital managers focusing on technology, healthcare and ESG.

Petershill Partners’ new chairman, Naguib Kheraj, said: “Through a London listing, Petershill Partners would make available to public market institutional investors a unique opportunity to access stakes in a number of leading privately owned alternative asset managers.”

He added: “Through Petershill Partners, investors would benefit from the expertise of Goldman Sachs as its operator, both in terms of managing the existing portfolio and developing opportunities to make additional future investments in this rapidly growing industry.”

Ali Raissi, co-head of the Petershill group within Goldman Sachs, said: “Over the past 14 years, the Petershill group within Goldman Sachs has established itself as a partner of choice in the private capital sector.

“This IPO would be a natural next step in the evolution of the offering to partner firms, establishing a permanent capital source, and demonstrating long-term strategic alignment and partnership.”

