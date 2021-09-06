Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Cash incentives on student bank accounts ‘less generous this year’

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 9.38am
Students searching for a bank account may find they are offered less cash upfront this year, according to Defaqto (Chris Radburn/PA)
Students searching for a bank account may find they are offered less cash upfront this year, according to Defaqto (Chris Radburn/PA)

Students searching for a bank account may find they are offered less cash upfront this year, according to analysis.

Cash incentives have been a big draw for students over the years and in the past they have been around £100.

But this year the amounts being offered are lower and only a handful of the major providers are offering any cash, according to financial information experts Defaqto.

The highest amount among the providers it looked at is £80 cashback from HSBC UK. The deal also includes a choice of a £20 Uber Eats voucher or a year of unlimited next-day delivery with Asos Premier.

NatWest and RBS are offering £50 cash upfront this year.

Several banks are offering cashback at certain retailers when students shop there, Defaqto said.

It added that TSB’s student account is offering 5% on balances up to £500.

The Halifax student account meanwhile pays 0.1% interest.

Student accounts also tend to offer interest-free overdrafts. The amount offered is sometimes staggered so that it increases over the term of the account.

Katie Brain, banking expert at Defaqto, said: “Banks know that graduates are likely to be good customers, potentially earning higher salaries after university, and this is why the student bank account incentives are so generous.

“Managing money when you leave home for the first time can be daunting and it’s important to get a bank account that suits the student.

“For anyone about to sign up, consider how you can access your account, and weigh up the benefits against any charges you are likely to be hit with. University life can be expensive and it’s important to make the most of every pound you have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier