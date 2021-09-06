Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virgin Media most complained-about telecoms provider – Ofcom

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 12.16pm Updated: September 6 2021, 12.32pm
More customers complained about Virgin Media in the first three months of 2021 than any other provider, Ofcom said. (Nick Ansell/PA)
Customers complained more about Virgin Media than any other supplier in the first three months of the year as millions of locked-down Britons were forced to rely on their internet connections to keep working.

Regulator Ofcom said it had received 33 complaints per 100,000 customers that Virgin Media had during the first quarter.

This meant that by some distance the broadband provider was the most complained-about company on Ofcom’s list, which includes firms with more than a 1.5% market share.

Joint second on the list of the most complaints were TalkTalk and Vodafone, with 24 complaints per 100,000 each.

They were followed by Plusnet with 21 complaints per 100,000 customers.

“These complaints figures are from the peak of the pandemic, which was a difficult time for everyone, including businesses,” said Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s consumer protection director.

“But some providers clearly struggled with customer service more than others, and we understand how frustrating that must have been for their customers at a time when they needed their communications services the most.”

He added: “We have been clear to providers that we expect performance to now return to at least the levels we saw before the pandemic hit – or even better.”

Virgin Media said: “Since Ofcom collected its data for this report, we have made a number of improvements to our customer service, including hiring more than 500 care agents, which has seen complaints decrease by 70%, putting them at their lowest level since 2018.

“We will keep investing and making improvements to give our customers the high-quality service they rightly expect.”

The report is released quarterly and this time includes the period from January to March this year, the third lockdown period.

The average complaints were fairly stable, increasing from 16 to 19 per 100,000 customers across all suppliers, largely driven by a rise in Virgin Media complaints from 23 to 33.

EE and Sky were the least complained-about providers, honours they have held since 2019.

