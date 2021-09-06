Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£3,129 a year needed to ‘give a child a foot on the property ladder at 18’

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 5.00pm
Parents and grandparents face putting away more than £3,000 per year typically to help children onto the property ladder in adulthood, according to Quilter (Ian West/PA)
Parents and grandparents face putting away more than £3,000 per year typically to help children on to the property ladder in adulthood, according to calculations.

A child born now would need average annual contributions of £3,129 into their Junior Isa (Jisa) to afford the average UK first-time buyer deposit once they reach the age of 18, according to financial adviser, Quilter.

In London, they would need £7,120 annually.

The research assumed that the average first-time buyer deposit, at £57,278 in 2020, increases by 2% each year.

It also assumed a 4% return on savings.

Heather Owen, financial planning expert at Quilter, said: “The average amount put into Jisas was just over £1,000 in 2019/20, but a child born today will need contributions worth over three times that amount, or £3,129 each and every year for 18 years in order to generate a pot big enough to afford a deposit when they reach adulthood.

“Parents and grandparents will be assisted by the fact that Jisas have become significantly more generous, and the subscription limit stands at £9,000, but many parents and grandparents will underestimate just how much is required to support their child or grandchild become a homeowner.”

Quilter analysed Halifax first-time buyer data to make the findings.

Here is the average estimated first-time buyer deposit in 2039 and the average annual contribution into a Jisa that Quilter estimates that parents and grandparents would need to make to get a child onto the property ladder:

– Scotland, £52,074, £1,952

– Wales, £47,584, £1,784

– Northern Ireland, £43,009, £1,613

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £48,531, £1,820

– North West, £50,037, £1,876

– East Midlands, £56,891, £2,133

– West Midlands, £61,276, £2,297

– East Anglia, £74,481, £2,793

– South West, £74,876, £2,807

– South East, £94,562, £3,545

– London, £189,906, £7,120

