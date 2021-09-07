Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Business

888 takes pole position in race to buy William Hill’s European business

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 1.01pm
William Hill runs 1,400 betting shops. (Aaron Chown/PA)
888 has beaten off private equity rivals to emerge as the favourite to take over William Hill’s European business, bringing it back into British hands.

The company said it is in advanced talks with William Hill’s owner to buy the non-US parts of the business.

“888 notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is in advanced discussions with Caesars Entertainment, Inc regarding a possible acquisition of the international (non-US) business of William Hill,” it said on Tuesday.

“There can be no certainty that these advanced discussions will result in a transaction. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”

888 did not reveal what it had offered Caesars, but speculation has put the deal at as high as £2 billion.

The move could bring William Hill back into UK hands several months after Caesars bought it from the London Stock Exchange for £2.9 billion in April.

But 888 could yet put William Hill’s 1,400 betting shops up for sale to a new owner, keeping just the online part of the business.

Caesars had made it clear from the beginning that it was not interested in William Hill’s business outside the US and planned to find a buyer.

Last week Bloomberg reported that private equity firm CVC Capital Partners had dropped out of the race to buy the unit, leaving 888 and Apollo Global Management, another private equity player.

Apollo had been in the running to buy the whole of William Hill earlier, but was beaten by Caesars.

Shares in 888, which is included in the FTSE 250, had risen by 0.5% shortly after the announcement was made on Tuesday.

The purchase of William Hill was part of a series of attempted takeovers of the UK’s gambling industry by US rivals.

In January this year US firm MGM Resorts backed out of a potential £8 billion bid for Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral.

After the deal fell through MGM was banned from making another approach to the company for six months. This ban has now lapsed.

