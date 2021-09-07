Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Business

TransDigm drops £7bn plan to take over defence firm Meggitt

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 2.13pm Updated: September 7 2021, 3.43pm
Meggitt makes parts for Eurofighter Typhoon jets (Joe Giddens/PA)
One of two potential bidders for UK defence contractor Meggitt has withdrawn from the multibillion-pound battle to buy the business.

TransDigm, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said it would not make a firm offer for Meggitt, after floating a potential £7 billion bid last month.

It will end a period of uncertainty for Meggitt’s board, which had already agreed a smaller deal with another US company before TransDigm got involved.

TransDigm’s chairman, W. Nicholas Howley, said: “We have long admired and studied the Meggitt business and believed that a combination between the two companies could provide value to investors of both companies.

“However, based on the quite limited due diligence information that was made available and the resulting uncertainties, TransDigm could not conclude that an offer of 900 pence per Meggitt share would meet our long-standing goals for value creation and investor returns.”

He said that the company had put time, effort and resources into the potential deal, and had reached an understanding with Meggitt’s pension plan trustees.

“However, consistent with our disciplined approach to capital allocation, we make acquisitions only when we see a clear path to achieving our investment return goals with a reasonable degree of certainty,” Mr Howley said.

The news was devastating for Meggitt’s share price, which plummeted following the announcement.

The board will now have to go back to Parker Hannifin, the US group with which it had earlier agreed a deal of 800p per share.
Meggitt said: “The directors of Meggitt continue to recommend unanimously the offer by Parker to Meggitt shareholders announced on 2 August 2021.

“The board of Meggitt believes the Parker offer continues to represent an attractive proposition for Meggitt’s shareholders and for its broader stakeholders, including its employees, pension schemes and customers, together with HM Government, for the long-term.”

A vote is scheduled for September 21.

However, on Tuesday shares dropped 13% from around 850p to just 730p, indicating investors are uncertain whether the Parker Hannifin deal will go ahead.

The share price is still considerably higher than the approximately 470p at which Meggitt was trading in July, before either bid was revealed.

The potential takeover of Meggitt, and a bid for fellow UK defence contractor Ultra Electronics, has caused scrutiny.

The Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, is reported to have ordered an investigation into whether the takeovers would harm the UK’s national security.

Meggitt makes parts for several aircraft, including military planes such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35.

