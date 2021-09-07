Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
State pension triple lock is temporarily shelved for one year

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 3.49pm
The link between state pension increases and wage growth has been severed for a year.

Following mounting pressure, the UK Government has temporarily shelved the triple lock, because of the distorting impact of the coronavirus crisis on wages.

It could have meant pensioners received a rise of as much as 8% – or around an extra £3 billion collectively – while many workers have been dealing with job losses, salary cuts and pay freezes in the tough economy.

The triple lock – a manifesto commitment – guarantees that pensions grow in line with whichever is highest out of earnings, inflation or 2.5%.

But Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told MPs that next year’s increase will be based on either 2.5% or inflation.

Ms Coffey told MPs there had been an “irregular statistical spike in earnings” over the period during which the pension rate is set.

She said the decision to remove the earnings benchmark “will also ensure that as we are having to make difficult decisions elsewhere across public spending, including freezing public sector pay, pensioners are not unfairly benefiting from a statistical anomaly”.

She told MPs: “Setting aside the earnings element is temporary and only for one year.”

The decision to temporarily break the triple lock came just hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson breached another manifesto commitment by increasing National Insurance to fund health and social care.

Tom Selby, senior analyst at AJ Bell, said: “The Government has decided to load all the bad news into a single day, breaking not one but two manifesto commitments.

“The decision to scrap the state pension triple lock for 2022/23 was undoubtedly linked to today’s social care announcement, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson keen to ensure that, optically at least, both younger and older voters are sharing the burden of coronavirus-related costs.

“Whether or not voters will forgive the Government is another question entirely, however.

“Research carried out by AJ Bell yesterday suggested just 8% of people support any change to the triple lock – although it is possible this particular piece of bad news will be largely buried by the National Insurance hike announced earlier today.”

Ian Browne, pensions expert at Quilter, said removing the earnings link could potentially save as much as £3.6 billion next year – which would be “music to the ears” of Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

He said: “Defending such an increase in state pension incomes would have been tricky message for the Government to get across after they’ve just hiked National Insurance rates for workers and for employers.

“Instead, the Government has opted for a one-off tweak to the triple lock to remove the earnings link, and will uprate the state pension next year based on the higher of inflation or 2.5%.”

He added: “The Government introduced new legislation last year to ensure state pensions were uprated by 2.5% in recognition of their manifesto promise and commitment to pensioners – at a time when inflation was a mere 0.5% and earnings were falling due to the furlough scheme.

“Now it’s gone the other way, it’s only right that the Government reacted.”

