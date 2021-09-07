Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rents outside London ‘rising at fastest pace in over a decade’

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 12.05am
The increase means renters face paying nearly £500 more per year than they did a year ago (Yui Mok/PA)
Rents outside London are increasing at their fastest pace in more than a decade as tenants swing back into city life, according to a property website.

The increase means renters face paying nearly £500 more per year than they did a year ago.

Rental prices across the UK, excluding London, are up by 5% year on year, driven by soaring demand in major cities amid limited supply, the report said.

The 5% increase is the biggest since Zoopla’s index started in 2008.

Average rents for the UK, excluding London, were put at £790 per month, up from £752 a year ago.

This adds up to renters paying an average of £456 more per year.

Grainne Gilmore , head of research at Zoopla, said: “The strong levels of rental demand seen across the UK during August will moderate in line with seasonal trends, but overall demand for rental property is likely to remain higher than usual in the coming months, amid this swing back to city life.

“As ever, much will be dependent on the extent to which the current rules around Covid continue as they are.

“But given no deviation from the current landscape, the demand for rental property, coupled with lower levels of supply, will continue to put upward pressure on rents.

“In London, this will translate into rental growth returning to positive territory late 2021 or early 2022.”

