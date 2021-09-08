Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morrisons poised for takeover auction

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 7.38am
Morrisons has confirmed it is in discussions about a possible auction process (Mike Egerton/PA)
Supermarket Morrisons has confirmed it is in discussions with the stock market’s Takeover Panel to launch an auction process for the chain.

Bosses hope to bring to an end the three-month battle for the business between two private equity firms, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Fortress.

Morrisons said that, on the basis that neither bidder has declared their offer final, “such that either offer may be further increased or otherwise revised, a competitive situation continues to exist”.

As a result, the company has started talking with the Takeover Panel and the bidders “in order to begin discussions around an orderly framework for the resolution of this competitive situation”.

An announcement by the Takeover Panel is expected shortly, with a date for later this month expected to be set when any bidders must make their offers final.

Shareholders will vote on the deal in or around the week of October 18, the supermarket added.

Bosses continued to stress that any bidder must uphold the group’s values.

The supermarket said: “In addition to the financial terms of any offer, the Morrisons board continues to place very significant emphasis on the wider responsibilities of ownership of Morrisons.

“These responsibilities include a recognition of the importance to the Morrisons business of all stakeholders, including colleagues, customers, pension trustees and suppliers as well as the distinct heritage and history of Morrisons and the legacy of Sir Ken Morrison.”

The takeover process started in June with CD&R making a £5.5 billion bid for the business.

This was followed by a bid of £6.7 billion by Fortress and a counter bid of £7 billion from CD&R.

Fortress said it “continues to consider its options” but has not made a further announcement.

Morrisons shareholders appear to believe a new bid could be on its way, with shares trading above 290p despite CD&R’s offer standing at 285p-a-share.

