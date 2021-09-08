Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Halfords cycling sales hit by global bike shortage

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 9.00am
Retailer Halfords has revealed plunging cycling sales as it suffers amid an ongoing shortage of bikes due to supply chain troubles (PA)

Retailer Halfords has revealed plunging cycling sales as it suffers amid an ongoing shortage of bikes due to supply chain troubles.

The car parts and bicycles group posted a 22.8% year-on-year fall in like-for-like bike sales in the 20 weeks to August 20.

It said it saw strong growth in bike sales over the first half of the period, but that a shortage of bikes – in particular adult models – contributed to “materially” slower growth towards the end of the 20 weeks.

On a two-year comparison, bike sales were 24.2% higher, the group added.

Halfords said: “The global cycling supply chain continues to experience considerable capacity constraints, leading to low availability of bikes throughout the period.”

Shares in the firm sank more than 3% in morning trading.

The group cautioned it expects the bike supply issues to “continue for some time”, adding that it faces wider industry challenges including a shortage of lorry drivers and car service technicians, supply chain pressures, factory production constraints and cost hikes.

It sees the cycling sector add to a growing list of those impacted by the supply chain crisis, which is leaving supermarket shelves increasingly bare and forcing some restaurants – such as nationwide chain Nando’s – to shut sites and pull products off menus.

Halfords added that staffing issues across its car maintenance garages and mobile expert vans due to hiring difficulties, the so-called pingdemic and self-isolation rules also had an impact on its autocentres’ performance, though the division still saw sales rise by 26%.

But a strong performance from its retail motoring ranges amid the trend for staycationing in the pandemic helped offset the challenges, with the division seeing sales surge 26%, pushing overall retail sales up by 7.6% on a like-for-like basis while total group sales rose 10.8%.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive of Halfords, said commented: “Although our cycling business is currently impacted by the considerable disruption in the global supply chain, as the UK’s largest cycling retailer we are well positioned to adapt and to serve our customers, and we remain confident in the long-term outlook for the cycling market.

“The strength of our overall performance is a clear illustration of the relevance of our service-led strategy.”

