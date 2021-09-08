Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
B&M ups profit outlook due to less discounting

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 10.19am
B&M profit upgrade (B&M / PA)
Discount retailer B&M Bargains has revealed profits are now expected to be higher than first thought.

The company issued an unexpected update to the stock market, saying that while sales remain in line with the City’s expectations, the profits made on goods has been higher than first thought.

The news sent shares up nearly 5% within minutes of the announcement, with bosses saying pre-tax profits for the six months to September 25 are likely to be between £275 million and £285 million.

Analysts in the city were previously predicting profits of around £235 million.

B&M said: “Whilst Group revenues year to date have been broadly in line with market expectations, gross margins have been stronger than originally anticipated in the B&M UK fascia business.

“Performance of General Merchandise and Seasonal categories has been particularly encouraging.

“Sell-through rates in those categories have been high and accordingly end-of-season markdowns have been limited.”

Despite the upgrade and predictions that it is well positioned for the Christmas season, the company cautioned that “trading patterns and strength of customer demand remain highly uncertain” for the rest of the year.

