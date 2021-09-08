Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Clothes shoppers ‘looking to buy less but buy better’

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 12.29pm
The State of Retail Report found consumers are looking to make more responsible fashion choices by ‘buying less but buying better’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Long-term wearability has become the most important consideration for two-thirds of clothes shoppers, a study suggests.

A similar proportion said making environmentally-conscious buying decisions is also “important”, according to research by Oxford Economics and YouGov.

The State of Retail Report for the British Fashion Council and “buy now, pay later” service Clearpay found consumers are looking to make more responsible fashion choices by “buying less but buying better”.

It attributes the move to the “Blue Planet effect”, accelerated by the pandemic.

Some 65% of respondents said that making environmentally-conscious fashion purchases is either “very important” or “fairly important”, and 62% agreed that “long-term wearability is the most important factor when buying clothes”.

Clearpay said its data shows the platform has sent on average more than 10,000 shopping referrals a month to merchants that appear within its “sustainable” category.

Clearpay spokeswoman Geraldine Wharry said: “The results of the State of Retail Report shows environmentally-conscious consumers are on the march, with some 70% of respondents wanting to make a better and environmentally-friendly and conscious purchase.

“In terms of trends and behavioural shifts, slowing down has been more prominent during the pandemic and we are now focusing on key fashion purchases generally promoting comfort.

“This has led to a bigger understanding of purchases that have more meaning, more tied in with wellbeing, and need to justify their value in the home.

“Fashion has always been about utility and directly informed by the technological and societal shifts of the time.”

– YouGov surveyed 2,000 UK adults in June.

