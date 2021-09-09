Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

EasyJet to ask shareholders for £1.2bn after rejecting takeover bid

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 9.32am Updated: September 9 2021, 12.34pm
EasyJet hopes to raise £1.2bn from shareholders to help it recover from the Covid-19 pandemic (David Parry/PA)
EasyJet hopes to raise £1.2bn from shareholders to help it recover from the Covid-19 pandemic (David Parry/PA)

The board of budget airline easyJet has “unanimously rejected” a takeover approach and announced plans to raise £1.2 billion from shareholders.

The business said it had been the target of an unsolicited offer from an unnamed company, which would have seen easyJet investors swap their shares for shares in the bidder.

Bloomberg reported that the potential bidder was Wizz Air, citing sources. Wizz declined to comment.

However the board said the bid “fundamentally undervalued” easyJet, adding that the proposal was highly conditional, compared with the certainty of raising cash from shareholders.

In a statement, easyJet said: “The board recently received an unsolicited preliminary takeover approach.

“This was carefully evaluated and then unanimously rejected.

“The potential bidder has since confirmed that it is no longer considering an offer for the company.”

EasyJet said it plans to spend the £1.2 billion it hopes to raise on trying to recover from the devastating impact of Covid-19.

The money will give easyJet resilience should the pandemic continue to push down passenger numbers over the next year.

It will also improve the chances of delivering long-term value to shareholders.

EasyJet added that the move will also help it “take advantage of long-term strategic and investment opportunities expected to arise as the European aviation market emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laura Hoy said: “EasyJet’s asking shareholders to open their wallets to get the low-cost airline through a year’s worth of unprecedented turbulence.

“The pandemic’s expected to continue weighing on capacity in the year ahead as the Delta variant continues to spread.

“While nation-wide lockdowns may not resume in earnest, people are likely to start policing themselves this winter by avoiding risky travel and large crowds.”

EasyJet has already turned to shareholders during the pandemic. So far the company has raised £5.5 billion, as well as selling dozens of its planes and leasing them back.

CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said that easyJet has, like many airlines, been struggling but that passenger figures were slowly improving.

“In May the airline said it had access to £2.9 billion of liquidity, however today in a sign that management want to be able to ride out what could be a difficult winter season, easyJet have announced that they are looking to raise another £1.2 billion from a fully underwritten rights issue, sending the shares sharply down and back to its January lows,” he said.

The share price fell by 9.4% on Thursday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]