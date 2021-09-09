Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Sharp rise in businesses that struggle to find staff

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 11.30am
Nearly one in three accommodation and hospitality firms reported difficulties finding staff (Damien Eagers/PA)
The proportion of businesses who said it has become harder to find staff rocketed by nearly half between early and late August.

At the end of the month 13% of businesses that were trading reported that vacancies had been more difficult to fill in the last month compared to how it normally is this time of year.

It was a rise from 9% earlier in August, according to the most recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

For weeks companies have been reporting difficulties in getting staff to fill the jobs they need doing.

It comes as around two million people are estimated to have fallen out of the workforce during the pandemic.

On Wednesday Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said that many of these people were young, had simply continued in education and would enter the workforce eventually.

However the other big group of missing workers are older, and may have decided to hang up their boots.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The ONS data show the biggest gaps in the accommodation and food service sector, where 30% of businesses reported that vacancies were more difficult to fill than normal.

Half of construction industry companies said that prices for materials, good or services have been rising more in the last two weeks than normal.

Around a quarter of UK businesses across all industries reported the same.

However, businesses are still recovering from the pandemic’s ravages.

The ONS said that 28% of companies had told it their turnover had decreased compared to normal times, down from 30% two weeks earlier.

A little over half reported no effect on turnover compared to normal, while 7% reported it was higher than usual.

