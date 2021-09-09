Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Current account customers offered £100 to switch to major bank

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 12.46pm
A new £100 switching offer has been launched by Lloyds Bank (Yui Mok/PA)
A new £100 current account switching offer has been launched by Lloyds Bank.

Customers using the seven-day current account switch service to change to a new Club Lloyds current account or new Club Lloyds Platinum account will receive the cash within 10 days.

The Club Lloyds current account has no fee for maintaining it as long as people pay in £1,500 each month.

Those who pay in less are charged £3 each month.

People can also potentially earn in-credit interest of 0.6% on balances up to £3,999.99 and 1.5% on any part of the balance between £4,000 to £5,000.

The account also has various rewards, including cinema tickets, and cashback.

The Platinum account, which has an additional £21 monthly fee, has various insurance benefits.

The bank said those opening a new Club Lloyds account will also benefit from a three month fee-free arranged overdraft.

Lloyds said the switching offer may be withdrawn without notice at any time.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk said: “It’s encouraging to see Lloyds Bank launching a free cash offer for switches at a time where many brands no longer offer an up-front perk to entice new business.

“It will be interesting to see whether this incites other banks to follow suit to compete, as in the past we have seen as much as £175 offered in free cash up-front (offered) by NatWest and HSBC.”

Ms Springall said Nationwide Building Society currently offers £100 for new customers switching to its current accounts and £125 for existing members.

She said: “It’s important that care is taken when comparing offers and consumers would be wise not to get blindsided by an up-front perk, as it’s the overall package of a deal that must be weighed up before they commit to a new current account.

“The cost to borrow using an overdraft, as well as any other benefits, are worth comparing carefully before someone commits to moving their account.”

