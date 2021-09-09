Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Business

WWF: Government should stop British banks funding deforestation

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 12.07am
The funding is provided through both investments and loans, WWF said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nature charity WWF has called on the Government to ensure that UK banks and other financiers are not funding deforestation in Brazil, Indonesia and elsewhere around the world.

The charity said that 300 UK-based financiers are directly providing £40 billion in funding to companies that threaten Brazilian and Indonesian rainforests.

The funding is provided through both investments and loans, WWF said.

Many of the companies are involved in the production of beef, palm oil, soy and cocoa, agricultural commodities whose farming threaten rainforests.

Other common crops include timber, paper and rubber, all of which are helping to drive the destruction of nature in some of the world’s most diverse habitats.

“Deforestation is one of the biggest threats to our climate, to wildlife and to the local people who rely on forests for their livelihoods,” said Karen Ellis, director of sustainable economy at WWF-UK.

“Every hectare of rainforest that is destroyed makes it harder to limit global warming to below the 1.5C target set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. Alarmingly, UK investments in forest-risk commodities have not significantly reduced since then.”

The UK currently has no laws that require products to come from sustainable sources.

Any such efforts are made voluntarily, which WWF says leaves the UK’s supply chains exposed to deforestation.

It called on the Government to develop a system for ensuring that UK financiers check they are not causing deforestation elsewhere as the country tries to reach net zero by 2050.

Voluntary commitments are not enough, the charity said.

“The UK Government committed to protect forests and address nature loss impacts from financial decision-making – we won’t forget if they fail us on this promise,” Ms Ellis said.

“The Environment Bill will require companies trading in palm oil, soy, and other forest-risk commodities to undertake due diligence checks.

“This must equally apply to firms that finance forest-risk commodities, as voluntary measures clearly aren’t giving forests the protection they urgently need.”

The Treasury said: “We are committed to the UK being the best place in the world for green and sustainable investment and were the first country in the world to commit to fully mandatory reporting by businesses across the economy on the financial risks posed by climate change.

“Our new integrated sustainability disclosure requirements go further by requiring companies, pension schemes, financial services firms and their investment products to report on the impact they are having on the climate and environment, helping to ensure investors have the information they need to drive positive environmental impact.”

