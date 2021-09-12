Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Current account customers being offered £110 cash to switch to HSBC

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 12.05am
The choice of cash perks to switch current accounts is widening, as another major bank launches a new offer (John Stillwell/PA)
The choice of cash perks to switch current accounts is growing, as another major bank launches a new offer.

HSBC UK announced that its current account switch offer has returned, providing those switching their current account to an Advance or Premier Account with £110 in cash plus an additional £30 to eat in using Uber Eats, or to eat out using the Dining Out Gift Card.

The offer is available from Monday.

Fiona Anderson, HSBC UK’s head of everyday banking, said: “With our Uber Eats voucher and the Dining Out Gift Card being valid for six months after the account opens, customers can even use the offer to help celebrate Christmas, if they can wait that long to take advantage.”

Last week, Lloyds Bank also launched a new offer of £100 cash to switch.

Customers using the seven-day current account switch service to change to a new Club Lloyds current account or new Club Lloyds Platinum account will receive the cash within 10 days, it said.

Many brands no longer offer an up-front perk to entice new business, finance expert Rachel Springall from Moneyfacts.co.uk said last week – so the new offers signal a return to cash being offered.

In the past, some banks have offered customers as much as £175 to move to them.

Nationwide Building Society currently offers £100 for new customers switching to its current accounts and £125 for existing members.

