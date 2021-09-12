Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021
Business & Environment / Business

Almost half of charities sell property and assets amid Covid cash crunch

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 12.09am
Models of elderly people on a pile of coins and bank notes (Joe Giddens/PA)
Models of elderly people on a pile of coins and bank notes (Joe Giddens/PA)

Almost half of charity bosses have sold property or other assets in a bid to stay afloat amid a cash crunch following the impact of the pandemic, according to new figures.

Research by wealth management group James Hambro & Partners has revealed the significant financial strain currently facing the UK’s charity sector.

It said a survey of 100 senior executive of large UK charities found that 45% sold assets such as property in a bid to boost their income.

Meanwhile, around 8% of bosses interviewed believe they are at risk of closure over the next 12 months.

Nicola Barber, partner and head of charities at James Hambro & Partners, said: “Many charities have had to endure significant falls in their income during the pandemic, but at the same time demand for their services has increased.

“Over half of the charities we surveyed reported a drop in income of over a third since the start of the pandemic.

“This has placed huge financial strain on them and sadly our research shows the drastic steps many have had to take to continue to offer the vital services they provide, and in some cases survive.”

The charities surveyed have around £3 billion worth of investments and have had to utilise this amid fundraising challenges.

Almost two-third of charities with £1 million of investable assets, 64%, said they had to sell or cash in on investments during the pandemic amid lower income.

Around 68% of charity executives added that they believe it will take at least six months before income levels return to pre-pandemic levels.

Patrick Trueman, portfolio manager at James Hambro & Partners said: “For those charities with investment assets, not only are they important to their overall financial strength, they also provide a very important source of income to help them deliver on their charitable objectives.

“Although stock markets have risen since the early part of the pandemic, portfolios that were targeting high levels of income suffered as many dividends were cut or cancelled.”

James Hambro & Partners also commissioned consumer research with 1,000 people across the UK which found that 36% of regular donors to charities have cut back the amount they give following the pandemic.

