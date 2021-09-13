Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Work and Pensions Secretary ‘unaware of HMRC warning on National Insurance rise’

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 9.02am Updated: September 13 2021, 9.41am
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Work and Pensions Secretary has admitted not being aware of a Government report warning that the rise in National Insurance could increase the likelihood of family breakdown.

Therese Coffey said she “absolutely” backs the rise of 1.25 percentage points to tackle the NHS backlog and reform social care before acknowledging she had not seen the warning from HM Revenue and Customs.

The analysis prepared for the Government and released after MPs had approved the rise said the impact would be “significant” on economic factors such as earnings, inflation and company profits.

It also warned there “may be an impact on family formation, stability or breakdown” as individuals who are currently just about managing “will see their disposable income reduce”.

Ms Coffey was asked on LBC radio if she is happy to break up families, after she insisted she “absolutely” still backs the National Insurance increase.

“I’m not sure where that comes in on your questioning,” she responded.

“I don’t know where HMRC or any… I have not seen that report.

“I expect it’s an unquoted source and we don’t look into elements like that.”

But told that the analysis came from the HMRC, she said: “I’m not aware of it; thank you for bringing it to my attention. I’m not sure I agree with the assertion that is made.”

Ministers have insisted the National Insurance rise is the fairest way to fund the changes needed in the health and social care service.

But the HMRC report said the change will disproportionately affect those whose main income comes from working, rather than from property income, pension income or savings.

Ms Coffey was also forced to defend the plans to end the £20 increase to Universal Credit amid warnings it will heap further pressure on struggling families.

The Cabinet minister told Sky News “it was a temporary measure”, adding: “It was an element there to protect people, particularly those initially coming into benefits for the first time.”

Asked if she is entirely happy with the end of the uplift, which will start to be phased out from the end of the month, Ms Coffey said “yes” and stressed the need to “accelerate our plan for jobs”.

