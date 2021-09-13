Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

New current account cash switching offers available from Monday

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 10.02am
More major banks are launching cash offers to switch as the battle to attract current account customers intensifies (Dave Thompson/PA)
More major banks are launching cash offers to switch as the battle to attract current account customers intensifies.

Some customers may find the additional cash handy in the run-up to Christmas.

Santander said it is offering £130 cashback to both new and existing customers when they switch their current account to a 123, 123 Lite, Everyday, Select or Private Current Account through the current account switch service (Cass).

To qualify for the £130, within 60 days of requesting the switch, customers will need to complete the switch, set up two active direct debits, deposit at least £1,000 and log in to their account using either online or mobile banking.

Existing customers who have previously opened a 123, 123 Lite, Everyday, Select or Private Current Account can still benefit from the cashback, as long as they complete a full switch from an account they hold elsewhere to their Santander current account using Cass.

Hetal Parmar, head of banking at Santander UK, said the £130 cashback could be “a welcome boost in planning for Christmas and the holiday period”.

HSBC UK also launched a current account switch offer on Monday.

It provides those switching their current account to an Advance or Premier Account with £110 in cash plus an additional £30 to eat in using Uber Eats, or to eat out using the Dining Out Gift Card.

Last week, Lloyds Bank also launched a new offer of £100 cash to switch.

