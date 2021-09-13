Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Business

FirstGroup hands £500m to shareholders as trading remains on track

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 11.14am
Avanti West Coast operator FirstGroup has said trading has been on track (Avanti West Coast/PA)
Transport giant FirstGroup said recent trading has been on track as it revealed plans to hand £500 million back to shareholders.

Shares in the Aberdeen-based company rose after it revealed it will return the cash to investors as part of a tender offer after selling its First Student and First Transit businesses.

In an update on Monday, FirstGroup chairman David Martin also said that trading has been “in line with our expectations year to date” as the firm continues its post-Covid recovery.

It said bus passenger volumes have reached 65% of pre-pandemic levels on average in recent weeks, with this expected to increase further amid the return of students to schools and universities.

The update came ahead of the company’s annual general meeting, where chief executive Matthew Gregory will step down from his role.

His departure came just a day after Coast Capital, the group’s biggest shareholder, called for his resignation.

Mr Martin said: “While we complete the search for a new chief executive, my focus is on ensuring we continue to drive value from our strong positions in UK bus and rail, progress our plans to resolve our non-core Greyhound operation and complete the return of value to our shareholders following the sale of the North American contract businesses.

“The vital role of public transport is clear and the policy backdrop has never been more supportive.

“With a well-capitalised balance sheet and an operating model that will support an attractive dividend for shareholders commencing in 2022, I am confident that FirstGroup is well-placed to deliver sustainable value creation as a focused UK public transport leader.”

Shares in FirstGroup were 3.3% higher at 89.35p in early trading on Monday.

