Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

JD Sports delivers bumper profits after post-lockdown demand surge

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 10.12am
JD Sports sales have jumped on the back of online growth and pent-up demand from shoppers in stores (JD Sports/PA)
JD Sports sales have jumped on the back of online growth and pent-up demand from shoppers in stores (JD Sports/PA)

JD Sports revealed a surge in profits as pent-up demand from shoppers returning to stores and strong online sales helped drive the retailer to a “record first half” of trading.

Shares in the company jumped on Tuesday morning after the sportswear retailer revealed a pre-tax profit of £364.6 million for the six months to July 31, compared with £41.5 million for the same period last year.

The group said it now expects to deliver profits of £750 million for the financial year, far ahead of the £600 million figure previously predicted by analysts.

Peter Cowgill, founder and executive chairman of the retail group, hailed it as a “stellar” set of figures amid a raft of industry challenges.

peter-cowgill
Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports (JD/PA)

The group also posted a jump in sales despite still being impacted by some pandemic restrictions, weakened high street footfall, supply chain challenges and Brexit-related costs.

The retailer said that revenues jumped by 52% to £3.89 billion as it benefited from “robust consumer demand” in the UK and Ireland.

JD Sports said it saw a “strong retention” of UK sales during the lockdown at the start of the quarter as customers continued to buy products from its digital platforms.

It added that it was buoyed by “strong pent-up demand” after reopening sites again from April.

The retailer told shareholders that it has also been encouraged by trade since the end of the half-year, but highlighted that “retail footfall remains comparatively weak” in some countries.

Mr Cowgill told the PA news agency that the group is tackling supply disruption regarding items made in East Asia.

“In the Far East we have seen that supply is particularly being disrupted, with some countries like Vietnam seeing lockdowns,” he said.

“It is clearly a challenge but we have a fantastic team who have been dealing with all supply issues.

“I think it was inevitable we would see some inflation so we have been prepared for that, and given our profits, are in a really strong position to deal with that.”

Shares in the company were 7.6% higher at 1,129p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier