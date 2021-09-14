Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home insurance premiums ‘5.6% cheaper than a year ago’

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 12.03am
Home insurance premiums have fallen by 5.6% over the past year, according to Consumer Intelligence (Yui Mok/PA)
Home insurance premiums have fallen by 5.6% over the past year, according to analysis.

Across Britain, the average buildings and contents policy price is £144, Consumer Intelligence said.

Mid-century homes recorded the biggest reductions in premiums in the past 12 months, with a typical fall of 7.4% for properties built between 1940 and 1955.

Homes built between 1910 and 1925 were 7% cheaper.

Older homes continue to have bigger premiums, reflecting the higher cost of claims made by their owners, the report said.

Victorian-era properties typically have premiums of £169 for an annual policy.

Properties built this century are the cheapest to insure at £133 on average.

London (£202) continues to top the list of regions.

The South East (£154) and Yorkshire and the Humber (£150) are the only two other regions where an annual policy is more than the national average of £144.

“The home market is already a very competitive space which keeps premium increases largely at bay,” said Harriet Devonald, product manager at Consumer Intelligence.

The North East (£113) remains the cheapest region, with the East Midlands (£124) and the South West (£130) following.

Here are average premiums in July and the percentage decrease, according to Consumer Intelligence:

– Wales, £135, minus 3.2%

– East Midlands, £124, minus 3.7%

– West Midlands £138, minus 4.6%

– Scotland £139, minus 4.8%

– South West £130, minus 5.1%

– Eastern England, £135, minus 5.8%

– London, £202, minus 6.2%

– North East, £113, minus 6.7%

– North West £141, minus 6.7%

– South East £154, minus 6.8%

– Yorkshire and the Humber £150, minus 7.9%

