Inflation soars to highest since 2012 after Eat Out to Help Out impact

UK inflation has surged to its highest for more than nine years after a record jump in August as restaurant and cafe prices raced higher following last summer’s hefty discounts under the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped from 2% in July to 3.2% in August, which is the highest since March 2012.

The ONS said the increase – the largest since records began in 1997 – was due to the discounts seen across the hospitality sector last August under Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme to boost consumer spending and confidence after lockdown.

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs grew 3% in the year to August 2021, up from 2.1% in July. Driven by falls last August due to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, the rise will likely be temporary https://t.co/yHZcoQVSVd pic.twitter.com/jE0R9TT3x3 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 15, 2021

It added there was also likely to have been some impact from the supply chain crisis on inflation last month, which it said helped push up food and non-alcoholic drinks prices.

But the ONS said August’s hefty rise is set to be temporary.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: “August saw the largest rise in annual inflation month on month since the series was introduced almost a quarter of a century ago.

“However, much of this is likely to be temporary as last year restaurant and cafe prices fell substantially due to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, while this year prices rose.

“Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose by more than last year, which also helped push up the rate.”