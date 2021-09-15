Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Countryside Properties latest developer to scrap unfair lease contracts

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 7.52am Updated: September 15 2021, 1.19pm
Countryside Properties has agreed to scrap contract terms doubling ground rents (Countryside/PA)
Countryside Properties has agreed to scrap contract terms doubling ground rents (Countryside/PA)

Property developer Countryside has agreed to scrap unfair contracts that saw leaseholders subjected to ground rents doubling every 10 to 15 years.

The decision follows a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into the industry-wide practice that has already seen rivals remove the terms.

The watchdog said it hopes agreements can be reached with other developers, and warned court action could follow if others do not fall into line.

Countryside property owners will now see ground rent returned and remain at the level when the homes were first sold. The company also confirmed it no longer sells leasehold homes with doubling ground rents.

CMA officials first launched an investigation in September last year, with the watchdog warning the increases left households struggling to sell or mortgage their home and put their property rights at risk.

Countryside will also remove terms that were originally doubling clauses but were converted so that the ground rent increased in line with the Retail Prices Index (RPI).

The CMA also deemed that arrangement was also potentially unfair and should be fully removed so that ground rent did not increase at all.

Chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “Leaseholders with Countryside can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing they will no longer be forced to pay these doubling ground rents.

“No-one should feel like a prisoner in their home, trapped by terms that mean they can struggle to sell or mortgage their property.

“We will continue to robustly tackle developers and investors – as we have done over the past two years – to make sure that people aren’t taken advantage of.

“Other developers, such as Taylor Wimpey, and freehold investors now have the opportunity to do the right thing by their leaseholders and remove these problematic clauses from their contracts.

“If they refuse, we stand ready to step in and take further action – through the courts if necessary.”

Whilst Countryside Properties and Taylor Wimpey have been under investigation for using unfair contract terms, Barratt Developments and Persimmon Homes are under investigation over the possible mis-selling of leasehold homes, and that investigation continues.

In June, the CMA secured commitments from Persimmon and investor Aviva to remove the ground rent terms and confirmed it has written to other freehold investors asking for commitments.

Robert Jenrick
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick urged other developers to follow Countryside’s move (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “This settlement with Countryside will mean thousands more leaseholders are given the fair treatment they deserve and marks the third major agreement with leading UK developers and investors. I strongly urge others to follow suit and end these historic practices.

“We will continue to support leaseholders who may have been mis-sold properties and our new legislation will put an end to this practice for future homeowners by restricting ground rents in new leases to zero.”

As part of its review of the leasehold sector, the CMA is continuing to investigate investment groups Brigante Properties, Abacus Land and Adriatic Land, after it wrote to the firms earlier this year setting out its concerns and requiring them to remove doubling ground rent terms from their contracts.

Mike Amesbury MP, Labour’s shadow housing minister, said: “Whilst this is a welcome ruling from the CMA it highlights the glaring lack of action from the Government to tackle the leasehold scandal.

“For each year that the Conservatives drag their feet, ever more innocent homeowners are being trapped in feudal leasehold homes, facing extortionate fees, poor service and restrictive contract terms without recourse.

“We cannot wait for the CMA to investigate every abuse of leasehold.

“The Government must finally bring forward leasehold reform, which has been promised for years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]