Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Fever-Tree fizzes on back of strong supermarket sales

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 9.23am
Fever-Tree has enjoyed a boost from supermarket sales over the first half of 2021 (Fever-Tree/PA)
Fever-Tree has enjoyed a boost from supermarket sales over the first half of 2021 (Fever-Tree/PA)

Sales have sparkled at Fever-Tree after the mixer maker was boosted by better-than-expected retail trade.

The drinks firm reported revenue growth of 36% for the six months to June, compared with the same period last year.

It said its off-trade sales – which cover sales from supermarkets and other retailers – exceeded its expectations to stay above pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the company said that on-trade sales – which cover hospitality – performed “well” as markets continue their recovery.

Fever-Tree also hailed continued momentum in its US business and reported successful product launches, including its new premium soda range in the UK.

However, it warned that profit margins have been “significantly impacted” by ongoing global logistics disruption and cost pressures.

It said elevated transatlantic freight charges and US storage costs have particularly weighed on profitability.

The company said it has taken action to mitigate this cost pressure but expects it to continue to affect the firm throughout the rest of the financial year and into 2022.

Chief executive Tim Warrillow said: “We believe the group is emerging from the pandemic in a very strong position.

“Throughout the last 18 months we have maintained our long-term focus and therefore continued to invest in our team, our innovation and the brand, which was enabled by the financial strength and operational agility of the business.

“While some material impacts of the pandemic remain, the business is increasingly well placed to deliver our plans for long-term growth.”

Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The reopening of bars, and continued strong sales in shops and supermarkets, has kept Fever-Tree’s sales fizzing forwards.

“Rapid growth in the US and Europe is particularly welcome – since the group already has nearly 40% of the UK mixers market and squeezing extra juice from the domestic lemon is going to be challenging.”

Shares in the company were 2.9% higher at 2,199p in early trading on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier