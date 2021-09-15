Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Redrow hails record order book but warns sales could slacken off

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 12.23pm
Housebuilder Redrow has reported a record order book after strong housing demand (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Housebuilder Redrow has hailed a record order book for new homes but cautioned that it expects sales rates to cool to more typical rates next year.

The London-listed group told investors on Wednesday that it has built up an order book of £1.43 billion after benefiting from the pandemic housing boom.

The firm also revealed that revenues jumped by 45% to £1.94 million for the year to June 27, against the same period last year, which was depressed after the pandemic thwarted activity.

Nevertheless, sales were still 8% below pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

The group highlighted that its recent sales rate had moderated since the phasing out of the Government’s stamp duty.

Redrow said its sales rate for the first 11 weeks of the current financial year averaged at 0.66 home sales per site, compared with 0.84 from the previous year.

John Tutte, chairman of Redrow, said: “The buoyant housing market has moderated in recent months and we anticipate sales rates will return to historically average rates over the course of the current financial year.

“It is on this basis we have planned for the future and we are confident our timely investment in land, combined with strong demand for our Heritage homes, will support our longer-term growth aspirations.”

The firm also said that pre-tax profit more than doubled to £314 million, surpassing analyst expectations.

Mr Tutte added: “Against a background of much uncertainty at the start of the financial year, I am delighted to be able to report the group delivered an excellent performance in the year to the end of June 2021 with better-than-expected results.”

Shares in the company were 0.5% higher at 703.8p after early trading.

