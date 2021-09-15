Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Watchdog fines companies for sending 354 million nuisance messages

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 1.21pm
Companies including Sports Direct sent emails or texts without proper consent from recipients (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Four companies have been fined half a million pounds for sending enough nuisance texts and emails to message every person in the UK more than five times each.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said that it had fined We Buy Any Car £200,000 for sending 191 million emails and 3.6 million nuisance texts.

Saga Services Ltd and Saga Personal Finance, both parts of the cruise ship group, were slapped with £150,000 and £75,000 fines.

Between them they had instigated more than 157 million emails, the ICO said.

Sports Direct was fined £70,000 for sending 2.5 million emails.

None of the companies had gained permission to send marketing emails or texts from the people who received them. This is against the law, the ICO said.

”Getting a ping on your phone or constant unwanted messages on your laptop from a company you don’t want to hear from is frustrating and intrusive,” said the ICO head of investigations, Andy Curry.

“These companies should have known better. Today’s fines show the ICO will tackle unsolicited marketing, irrespective of whether the messages have been orchestrated by a small business or organisation, or a leading household name.

“The law remains the same and we hope today’s action sends out a deterrent message that members of the public must have their choices and privacy respected.”

Customers who asked for an online valuation of their vehicles on We Buy Any Car were later sent unlawful messages with marketing without their consent, the regulator said.

The emails and millions of text messages were sent between April 2019 and April 2020.

Third-party companies hired by two Saga units used lists of people who had not given permission for the company to contact them to send emails between November 2018 and May 2019.

The companies relied on “indirect consent” from recipients, the ICO said, but recent rules changes have meant this is not enough.

Finally, Sports Direct was unable to show any evidence of consents from targets of a “re-engagement campaign” – which contacted those customers that it had not been in touch with some time.

“Companies that want to send direct marketing messages must first have people’s consent. And people must understand what they are consenting to when they hand over their personal information,” Mr Curry said.

“The same rules apply even when companies use third parties to send messages on their behalf.”

Since the financial year started in April, the ICO has issued 17 fines totalling over £1.7 million for breaking direct marketing laws.

