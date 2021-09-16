Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

John Lewis Partnership narrows losses despite £54m hit from redundancies

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 8.36am Updated: September 16 2021, 10.32am
John Lewis store (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
John Lewis store (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has narrowed its losses despite taking a £54 million hit from redundancies.

The retail giant unveiled a £29 million pre-tax loss for the half-year to July 31, representing a significant improvement from the £635 million loss it posted for the same period last year.

Chairwoman Sharon White said the loss was better than the group expected as it was boosted by a jump in sales.

JLP, which operates the John Lewis department store chain and Waitrose supermarket arm, said total sales increased by 6% to £5.87 billion.

A Waitrose supermarket
The group operates Waitrose supermarkets (Waitrose/PA)

However, this was significantly offset by the cost of eight more department store closures and thousands of redundancies.

JLP booked £98 million of exceptional costs for the past year, including £24 million in property costs, primarily linked to shutting stores, and £54 million in redundancy payments.

In July, the employee-owned business said it was proposing 1,000 redundancies, having already said it would axe around 1,465 jobs as part of this year’s store closures announcement.

In a letter to partners, Ms White said: “We have begun the financial year with profits recovering, ahead of both last year and expectations set at our year-end results.

“Traditionally, our profits are skewed to the second half of the year because of the importance of Christmas, especially in John Lewis.”

The retail group added that there is significant uncertainty as it tackles “supply chain challenges and labour shortages”.

JLP said it is also seeing inflationary pressures which it expects to persist.

Ms White told the PA news agency the group is seeking to “get ahead” with its Christmas preparations amid fears that it could be affected by the global supply chain problems.

“We are not immune from the supply chain issues that are facing the industry so we are working very quickly to make sure that Christmas is smooth,” she said.

“We are keen to act now before anything becomes a major problem. We have been working ahead of time with shipments, such as Christmas trees and other products, from Asia to help avoid disruption.

“We have already addressed concerns regarding HGV drivers with better pay, and have already seen a positive response.”

It comes a day after John Lewis confirmed plans to hire 7,000 temporary staff in order to support its higher demand around Christmas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]