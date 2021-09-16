Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
Pets at Home announces plans to close on Boxing Day

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 9.16am
Pets at Home will be closed on Boxing Day this year (Tim Goode/PA)
Pets at Home has become the latest retailer to agree to close all stores on Boxing Day this year.

Bosses said sites will shut on December 26 as a thank you to staff for their hard work during the year, which saw stores remain open throughout the pandemic due to its “essential” retailer status.

The company pointed out that stores were also closed on Boxing Day last year.

This year’s holiday falls on a Sunday, with stores in England only allowed to trade for six hours.

Other retailers to make similar announcements include Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, Poundland and Home Bargains.

Pets at Home’s chief executive, Peter Pritchard, said: “Our people are the beating heart of our business and they have worked tirelessly once again this year to ensure that the nation’s pets and their owners have access to everything they need to stay happy and healthy.

“Caring for our colleagues is something we take very seriously and closing our stores again on Boxing Day is another small way to show our appreciation and say thank you.

“It’s a little early to be wishing anyone a merry Christmas, but we hope that our colleagues will be able to use this time to relax with family and friends, and of course, their pets.”

